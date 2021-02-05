Joseph Louis Lipford, age 46, of Lawton passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
Updated: February 5, 2021 @ 3:22 am
