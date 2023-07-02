Joseph Francis (Joe) Maranto, restaurateur and gastronomic tourist, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023 in Marlow. His stubbornness couldn’t win out over a tired old heart. He was 92.

Joe was born on July 23, 1930 in Marshall, TX to Anthony Cosimo (A.C.) and Mary (Jimes) Maranto. He was the ninth of their 10 children.