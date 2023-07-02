Joseph Francis (Joe) Maranto, restaurateur and gastronomic tourist, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023 in Marlow. His stubbornness couldn’t win out over a tired old heart. He was 92.
Joe was born on July 23, 1930 in Marshall, TX to Anthony Cosimo (A.C.) and Mary (Jimes) Maranto. He was the ninth of their 10 children.
His ancestors were Sicilian fishermen who immigrated to the U.S. in 1897. Once settled in the U.S., they opened fruit stands and, eventually, grocery stores. Growing up in Marshall during the Depression, Joe’s first job was in his father’s grocery store, making deliveries on his bicycle (“My wheel.”) and packing pints of homemade ice cream for customers. (His personal favorite was butter pecan.)
Joe attended St. Mary’s Academy in Marshall until his junior year. He completed high school at St. Edward’s High School in Austin, TX, after which he attended St. Edward’s University for an additional two years. While at St. Edward’s, he worked on the school’s farm, raising food for the student and faculty residents. Realizing he was an A+ farmer and a B (at best) student, he cut ties with formal education in 1950 and moved to Brownwood, TX to farm. He spent much of the next six years on a “Poppin’ Johnny” John Deere tractor. During this time, he also served in the Texas National Guard, earning Expert badges for the M1 rifle and M3 submachine gun.
In 1957, he began working for his brother-in-law in Underwood’s Cafeteria locations in north Texas. In 1961, he began managing all of the Underwood’s locations throughout southwest Oklahoma, including Lawton and Altus. He was also co-owner and manager of Mama Maria’s Italian Restaurant in Lawton in the mid-1970s. In 1983, he purchased The Meers Store and Restaurant, incorporating Texas Longhorn beef into the already-famous Meersburger. To ensure a steady supply of beef, he acquired his own herd of Longhorn cattle. The change to Longhorn beef and Joe’s rules for constructing a Meersburger earned national recognition for the restaurant. (One rule for the curious: “Wet ingredients should touch the bun; that juice is flavor that should never drip down customers’ hands or onto the plate.”) The Meersburger was featured in national magazines such as Bon Appetite and Saveur. It was also one of eight burgers spotlighted in the 2004 documentary film, Hamburger America. The restaurant was a regular focus of various cable TV food tourism shows. Joe was proud to have added to the generations of his family that were in the food business, often saying, “Whether times are good or bad, people have to eat.”
Joe served his local community in many ways. He was an active member in Lawton AMBUCS from the early 1960s until he could no longer drive to the meetings. (His family had no choice but to hide his car keys.) Throughout his membership, he worked to make the annual Pancake Days fundraiser a success. He was also a proud member of AMBUCS’ honor group, the Big Hat Club. Once he moved to Meers, he was a firefighter for the Meers Volunteer Fire Department. He also helped establish the Tour de Meers, a fundraising bike ride benefiting the fire department.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Larena (O’Neal) Maranto, eight brothers and sisters, and special friends, Gene and Pati Marik of East Bernard, TX.
He is survived by his wife Margaret (Brooks) Maranto of Meers; son Chris Maranto (Brenda) of Fletcher; daughter, Lisa Maranto of Houston, TX; sons: Peter Hood (Stacie) of Indiahoma, and Houston Hood of Meers; grandchildren: Aidan Thomason, Mia, Ace and David Hood, and Isaiah and Annalynn Maranto; a sister, Lucia Cunningham Kons of Garland, TX, a nephew who lived with the family for several years, Matthew Underwood of Waxahachie, TX, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joe’s tall tales chased most of his close friends to their graves. But, one remains standing; deer hunting buddy and partner-in-mischief, Dan Hawthorn, of Lowell, AR.
Before his death, Joe expressed his gratitude and affection for his many caregivers: his family; the visiting nurses and nurse assistants at Complete Hospice Care (Shelbie, Mackenzie, Kim and Alayna); and the staff at Gregston’s Nursing and Rehabilitation in Marlow (Kim, Christy, Hannah, Jessie, Koral and Kevin). To these professional caregivers, the family is deeply grateful.
There will be a small service for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: (1) The Tour de Meers which raises funds for the Meers Volunteer Fire Department (www.tourdemeers.org); or (2) AMBUCS (www.ambucs.org).
