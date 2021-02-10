Joseph Christopher Sass, 49, of Bartlesville, passed from this life Feb. 6, 2021 in Bartlesville.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday under the direction of the Bailes-Polk Funeral Home.
Joseph was born in Euclid, Ohio on Feb. 26, 1971, the son of James and Ruth (Callaway) Sass. He graduated from the Eisenhower High School in Lawton, in 1989 and received a bachelor’s degree in Business from the Oklahoma State University. He was the store manager for Ollie’s in Bartlesville. He enjoyed fishing, was a Steelers fan and loved watching his OSU Cowboys. He was preceded in death by his brother Jon Nicholas Sass.
Survivors include his parents James and Ruth Sass of Lawton; brothers: James Sass and his wife Susan of Lawton; and Michael Sass and his wife Tiffany of Elgin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.bailespolk.com