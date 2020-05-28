A private family memorial service for Joseph Bland Speirs, Sr. 78, of Lawton will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton, Oklahoma.
Mr. Speirs passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Mr. Speirs will be interred at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK.
Joseph was born on October 20, 1941 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Willard Joseph and Jessie Geraldine (Hall) Speirs. He grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas where he graduated from high school. He joined the United States Army and was stationed in Vicenza, Italy when he met and married Miss Silene Laura Bertelle on December 31, 1961. The family traveled to many locations during his military career including Washington, California, Colorado, Germany, Italy, North Carolina, and Texas. The family came to Lawton, Oklahoma in 1978 before Mr. Speirs retired in 1979. He then began his career at Goodyear Tire and Rubber where he worked for 20 years before retiring. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, collecting Zippo lighters and was an avid reader.
Joseph is survived by wife, Silene Speirs, of the home; his daughters and son in law, Shirley and Steve Freitag and Sylvia Speirs, all of Lawton, OK; his sister, Sandy Harris, of Fort Worth, TX; his sisters in law and brother in law, Maria Rosa Borghin and Oriella and Silverio Corato; his grandchildren and spouses, Sean and Phenix Baldwin, Britney Freitag, Paul Newman, Laura and Joshua Streeter, and Brandon and Heaven Speirs; his great grandson, Caleb Streeter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Joseph B. Speirs, Jr.; and his brother in law, John Harris.
