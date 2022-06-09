Joseph Belton Sulley Sr., died Sept. 13, 2021, in Dallas, TX, at the age of 60. Joe was born Sept. 22, 1960, the ninth child to Margaret Jean (Merry) and William Francis Sulley Sr. He was born at Fort Sill. He attended Lawton schools before moving to Low Gap, TX, where he finished his education. Joseph was a skilled woodworker, cabinet maker, and custom hardwood floor contractor, for many years in the Dallas, TX area. Joseph’s hobbies included auto repair and inventing better tools and gadgets.
He married Sara Elois Mims and son Joseph Belton Sulley Jr. was born.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Margaret J. and William F. Sulley Sr.; stepdaughter, Martha Linville, and grandparents: Vernon and Violet Merry; grandparents: Frances and William Sulley; step grandfather, Belton Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Sara; son Joseph; stepson, Christopher Linville; stepdaughter Susie Howell; seven sisters and brother-in-laws: Billie and Jack Prescott, Lawton; Margaret and Stephen Scheovic Langly, WA; Fran and Edward Haertel, Scurry TX; Mary Ann and Charlie Diggs Marysville WA; Catherine Gunnels, Lawton; Lorrie and Charles Nicolas, Olathe, KS; Therese and Satoru Simon, Tulsa; one brother, William F. Sulley and wife Petra, Garland TX; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Post Oak Cemetery Indiahoma. Reception to follow at 16759 SW Woodlawn Rd, Cache.