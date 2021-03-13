Jose Luis Colon, age 74, died March 8, 2021 in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Jose was born in Comerio, Puerto Rico on October 6, 1946. A Vietnam veteran, Jose was drafted into the Army in 1967. He retired from the military in 1995 as a Sergeant First Class. A champion for education, Jose received his Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Cameron University in 1999. Jose worked at the American Red Cross where he rose in the ranks to become a supervisor. He would retire from the Red Cross in 2014. Jose's greatest accomplishment was being a family man. He and his soulmate, Elba, were married for a beautiful 43 years before his passing. Jose was a dedicated father to his two daughters and countless pets. Jose will be remembered for the service to his country and his undeniable ability to make those around him laugh.
Jose was preceded in death by his father, Cristobal, and mother, Lucila. Jose is survived by his wife, Elba I. Colon, daughters Migdalia E. Colon, 38 of Lawton, OK and Shaida L. Morales, 33 of Gilbert, AZ. He was also a loving grandfather to Amiyah J. Morales, 12 of Gilbert, AZ and Andrew J. Morales, 10 of Gilbert, AZ.
There will be a public memorial service at Whinery-Huddleston on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM with a private burial service at Fort Sill National Cemetery for family immediately afterwards. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to the American Red Cross in Jose Colon's name.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com