Jose Angel Saldana IV, 19, of Medicine Park, joined his Heavenly Father on Feb. 4, 2022. He was Born July 29, 2002 at Reynolds Army Hospital, Fort Sill. The son of Jose Saldana and Mandy Zuniga, he attended both Elgin and Edmond High Schools and graduated from Edmond North High School in 2020.
Known to his family by the name Angel, he was an accomplished member of the Edmond North High School track team and an all-around phenomenal athlete. Angel was an exceptional chess player and basketball star that was known for sticking up for friends and family. He found much joy as a traveler and possessed an adventurous spirit. He enjoyed discovering new places and trying new experiences. He enjoyed all manner of outdoor activities and spent countless hours with family and friends. Angel was a gentle young man with an infectious love for fun and adventure. Angel kept his family and friends lives full of excitement and love. He always sought to provide comfort to others.
Angel is survived by his parents Jose and Genese Saldana Jr. and Mandy and Michael Zuniga; siblings: Izabel, Jonah, Sam, Cassie, Trevor, Whitney and Wyatt; grandparents: Arlene Hernandez and Jose Saldana Sr. and Mary Alice and James Wade Jr.; great-grandparents: Enrique and Maria Hernandez and countless aunts, uncles and cousins.
Angel was preceded in death by his uncle and namesake, Angel Jose Serrano.
Angel was an enrolled citizen of the Comanche Nation. Through his mother, Angel is a direct descendant of Comanche Chief Quanah Parker and was his 4th generation grandson.
We are celebrating Angel’s life this coming Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Crossroads Baptist Church 11423 NE 75th St., Elgin, OK, 73538 at 11 a.m. with Chaplain James Smith officiating. Burial will immediately follow Home at Sterling Cemetery (located 1/2 mile east of the intersection of Cline Road and HWY 65) about 10 miles east of Elgin under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. After the graveside service, there will be a dinner celebration at the Medicine Park Music Hall 130 East Lake Drive, Medicine Park, OK 73557. All family and friends are invited to attend as we break bread and celebrate the life of this blessed and beautiful young man.