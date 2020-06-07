Jordan “Rocky” Yackeschi, 66, Lawton passed away June 3rd, 2020.
Funeral Service will be Monday June 8th 2020 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Videll Yackeschi and Michael Wauqua officiating. Burial will follow at Walters Cemetery under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Rocky was born June 2nd, 1954 in Lawton to Willis Yackeschi and Betty Karty. He attended and graduated from Ft. Sill Indian School. He enjoyed doing feather work, painting, fishing and boating. He was a carpenter by trade. He was very proud of his Comanche heritage and a proud member.
He is survived by son; Willis Yackeschi and one daughter. Siblings; Velora Wauqua-Desselle and husband Sam , Ronnie Karty, Patricia Yackeschi, Peggy Yackeschi, Berthena Yackeschi and Nona Tahpay, Uncle; Videll Yackeschi and wife Isabelle, Buddy Wauqua and wife Suzanne, and Michael Wauqua and wife Ruth. Numerous other family member and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Willis Yackeschi and Betty Karty Paternal Grandparents; Willis and Suam Yackeschi, Maternal Grandparents; George Geionety and Clara Chasenah, Maternal Uncles; Bud and Brenda Yackeschi, Herschel and June Tahpay, Hugh and Tincy Wooth, David Imotichi and Ethel Yackeschi, Ed Yackeschi, Eli and Leo Yackeschi. Siblings; Johnny Wauqua, Mark Yackeschi, Brenda Yackeschi, Linn Wauqua, Melissa Yackeschi, and Woody Wauqua.