We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Jordan Kyle Godlewski, of Lawton. Jordan left us too soon; after a courageous battle with cancer, on Jan. 30, 2023, at the age of 33 years and 4 days. Jordan was the most gentle soul, and one of the kindest men who ever lived. Uninhibited both around strangers and in private life, Jordan made friends and helped people wherever life took him. He was an amazing person who, although young, led an extraordinary life. Jordan took on new opportunities and did everything with honesty and integrity. He was quick to learn anything new; learning home repair from his Opa, hospitality from his Oma and after being introduced to photography by his dear friend, Steve Wilson, he immediately created his own darkroom in his bathroom. He enjoyed traveling and spent countless weekends cruising the backroads to discover the secrets of Oklahoma. He took the trip of his dreams with his very best friend, Linda A.E. Wilson, to France; where he made memories to last a lifetime. Even faced with tribulations, he found the secret to unending optimism and generously spread joy and rays of sunshine in the lives of those who knew him.

The beloved only son of Chester and Tanja Godlewski, Jordan was born Jan. 26, 1990, in Lawton. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 2008 and studied Art at Cameron University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Communications, and Business.