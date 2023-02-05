We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Jordan Kyle Godlewski, of Lawton. Jordan left us too soon; after a courageous battle with cancer, on Jan. 30, 2023, at the age of 33 years and 4 days. Jordan was the most gentle soul, and one of the kindest men who ever lived. Uninhibited both around strangers and in private life, Jordan made friends and helped people wherever life took him. He was an amazing person who, although young, led an extraordinary life. Jordan took on new opportunities and did everything with honesty and integrity. He was quick to learn anything new; learning home repair from his Opa, hospitality from his Oma and after being introduced to photography by his dear friend, Steve Wilson, he immediately created his own darkroom in his bathroom. He enjoyed traveling and spent countless weekends cruising the backroads to discover the secrets of Oklahoma. He took the trip of his dreams with his very best friend, Linda A.E. Wilson, to France; where he made memories to last a lifetime. Even faced with tribulations, he found the secret to unending optimism and generously spread joy and rays of sunshine in the lives of those who knew him.
The beloved only son of Chester and Tanja Godlewski, Jordan was born Jan. 26, 1990, in Lawton. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 2008 and studied Art at Cameron University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Communications, and Business.
Jordan was proud to be from Oklahoma and he strived to improve the community through promotion of the arts. He volunteered many happy hours at numerous organizations, and later spent time sewing port pillows to donate to cancer centers for other patients; but his fondest memories were made at the Lawton/Fort Sill Art Council, Lawton Food Bank and the Lawton Arts For All.
He earned many awards for his photography and Communications work. He was honored to be selected as a 2014 member of the Arts in Oklahoma Council; and in 2016, Governor Mary Falin awarded him the NextGen under 30, as an outstanding young Oklahoman, for his work in promoting the Arts.
Jordan’s biggest passion in life was to promote the welfare of others. He had very strong values and was well liked by everyone, mostly due to his positive energy. His friends described him as a selfless person with a big personality, but the biggest of all was his heart. He always knew what to say or do to make people feel at ease around him. Jordan had incredible patience, and always made time to help others. He was a generous spirit who often thought of others even at his own discomfort. He would say it all comes back to us. His legacy will carry on forever reminding us that we control our attitudes. We choose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and service, like Christ modeled for us.
He was such a fighter and so optimistic and still taken from us too soon. There are so many more people that need his light in their life. He often quoted Mother Teresa with one of his favorites; “Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.”
In lieu of a funeral, it was Jordan’s wish that his life be celebrated with a private family gathering with Reverend Lory Fahle giving the blessing.
Jordan was preceded in death by his cherished Opa, Thaddeus Jenceleski.
He is survived by his adored Oma, Marianne Jenceleski; his father and mother, Chester and Tanja Godlewski, of the home; his brothers and sisters: Adam and Tawny Laugisch, Ricky Lee Laugisch and Tyler Graham of Texas; his uncles and aunts: Robert and Ilse Laugisch of Nebraska, Hans and Joyce Laugisch of Oklahoma, Andy and Aibeth Laugisch of Texas, Hans and Christine Sorge of Oklahoma; his cousins: Paul Bragg, Nadine Doerr, Thaddeus and Sharla Laugisch, Melissa Sorge, Ruber Gonzalez, Andre Laugisch, Rya Laugisch, Madisyn Doerr, Meghyn Doerr, and Nevaeh Laugisch; many extended family and many, many of his chosen family.
In lieu of flowers, it was Jordan’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to Lawton Arts For All, Lawton Food Bank or Lawton Animal Shelter, organizations he felt strongly about.