Jordan Holly Grubbs was born on May 27, 1988 in Hobart, to Ivan and Jennifer (Pearson) Grubbs. She passed away on Friday June 24, 2022 surrounded by her family in Slaton, Texas.
Visitation will be 6-7-p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022 at Englunds Funeral Service. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Englunds Funeral Service under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Fletcher Cemetery in Fletcher, under the direction of Fletcher-Elgin Funeral Home of Fletcher.
Jordan was a 2006 graduate of Geronimo High School. Jordan loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed anything that had to do with her children. It did not matter what the activity was, she was there. Jordan loved watching them play sports and show their pigs. She loved her nephews and shared a special “best friend” bond with Kenneth.
She is survived by her children: Zachary Alexander; Caleb Lane, and Airyn Jordyn; her parents: Ivan and Jennifer Grubbs; her sister, Jenna Layton and her husband, David, and their children: Ivan and Kenneth; her brother, Clay Grubbs; her sister, Dana Grubbs; maternal grandmother, Bernice Pearson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Jordan is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Barbara Jean Pearson and Donald Pearson; her paternal grandparents, Bill and Lonetta Grubbs; her uncle, Billy Wayne Grubbs; her aunt, Betty Grubbs; and sister, Melissa Smith.