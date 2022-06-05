Jonita Rae Anquoe
Saht-Pi
(Woman by The Tipi Door)
given to her by the late Henry Tanedoah at Kiowa gourd clan ceremonials. Saht-pi is the name of her great-grandmother, Sindi Mopope Keahbone, noted Ghoole-Hay-Yee descendant.
Our beloved sister, Jonita Rae Anquoe passed through this life on June 1, 2022. Jonita was the daughter of the late Mary Ann Anquoe and 1st granddaughter of the late Jimmy A. and Anna Keahbone Anquoe. Jonita was born July 7, 1952, in Lawton, at Lawton Indian Hospital.
She leaves behind one son, Dace Sellers; three brothers and two sisters: Warney; Loy K; Shawnday; Deanne; the late Niel Poafpybitty and many favored nieces and nephews.
Jonita comes from a long line of a traditional Kiowa family consisting of Uncle Ducky and late Uncles Kenneth, Truman, Jack, Gerald, Leonard, and Aunt Margie Anquoe Haynes and Aunt Anita Anquoe George.
Jonita was raised in the traditional Kiowa culture since infancy. She has held many princess titles: Lakeview, Pawnee, and Tulsa Powwow, just to name a few, also chosen as Miss Ateed Nizhoni of the Navajo Trails in Gallup, New Mexico. She had won many contests and traveled across the US competing in Buckskin and Cloth. Jonita also had many friends and is part of the OG (old guard) consisting of Franda Kaubin, Julia Lookout, Sharon Tsatoke, Carolyn Keys, Karen Haymond, Jackie Mammaday, many other best friends, and she considered Annette Rice as her adopted sister. Jonita was given the right to wear traditional Osage dress by the late Lottie Pratt family of the Osage Nation. She was dressed in the Osage arbor arena at the annual Osage ceremonials in Fairfax/Hominy/Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She considered this an honor that she was very proud of.
Jonita graduated from Mt. View High School in 1970 with honors. She was a very outgoing Indian girl in high school during the 1960s; she was a twirler, cheerleader, football queen candidate, class officer, OIO student officer, starter on her high school basketball team and played the flute. In 1965 forward, Jonita was one of the famous go-go dancers for a young Indian band called The Plainsmen. The Plainsmen were all Kiowa boys who played at teen-hops, pow-wows, birthday parties, and other social events. They are as follows: Norman Kaubin, Beechie Palmer, Rudy Oheltoint, James Boynton, and Gene Tsoodle. During this time, Jonita was also flown to Hollywood by the producers of a movie called “Little Big Man” to screen test for the part of “Sun-shine”, Dustin Hoffman’s wife. After high school, Jonita attended Bacone College, and Oklahoma University majoring in Anthropology. She earned honors and more other opportunities to excel. Her college career consisted of Deans honor roll, Who Who’s in American Junior Colleges, Indian Club President, Outstanding Indian Achievement award.
Later in life, Jonita worked for Tulsa World newspaper, Tulsa Indian Health, a Pharmacy, and eventually moved to California to serve the Soboba Tribe as a social worker. During this time, she became the first woman in Tulsa Pow wow history to head the Tulsa Pow wow annual event as Executive Director.
The family would like to send special thanks to the Ioway Tribe community for looking out for our sister. She spoke fondly of the many friends she made there and how well the Ioway people treated her. We cannot express our gratitude and many ah-ho’s for all you have done.
Services in Tulsa, Monday June 6, 2022, approximately 12:30 p.m. at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, 6500 S. 129th East Avenue. phone: 918.252.2518.