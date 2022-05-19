A Celebration gathering for Jonel Carol Quam, age 65, of rural El Reno, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home, with Phil Whitworth, a family friend, officiating. The family has requested for all to dress casual since the service will be held outdoors. Jonel passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mercy Medical Center in Oklahoma City, after a brief illness.
Jonel was born on April 7, 1957, in Dodge City, Kansas, to John Martin and Dolores Jean (Prichard) Quam; this may explain her love of all things western. Her family moved to Frederick in 1960. Her father, a cattleman, had her on a horse at an early age, and of his three girls, she was the one who never stopped riding and loving horses. In her home there are two signs which state her life philosophy: “IN A WORLD OF PRINCESSES, BE A COWGIRL” and “LIVE WELL, LAUGH OFTEN, LOVE HORSES”. These things she did with grace and style.
Jonel attended Frederick Public Schools, graduating from Frederick High School in 1975. She later attended Cameron University in Lawton, where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology. She began working for Philip Morris part time while attending college. After graduation she continued as a sales representative and moved to Stillwater. It did not take long for her to become an enthusiastic supporter of OSU and the Cowboys. She was a football season ticket holder and cheered many other sporting events from her recliner. Summer vacation time was spent in Minnesota, cherishing time with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. And occasionally catching a fish or two.
In 2002, Jonel moved to an acreage outside of El Reno, and went to work as a Procurement Representative for Valley Protein. She recently received her 20 year pin. In her spare time, she stayed busy keeping up her property and caring for her animals. Chores in which she found great pleasure. In addition to her family and many friends, Jonel leaves behind her precious pup Callie, her horses Gigi, Pistol, and Thunder, and cats Chica and Grumpy. She loved all creatures great and small.
She was a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association and a member of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association.
She is survived by two sisters: Claudia Scribner (Edward) of Oklahoma City, and Betsy Martin (Morey Villareal) of Tulsa; two nephews: John Scribner (Adrienne) of Arlington, Virginia and Tony Martin of Tulsa; one great niece, and two great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dolores Quam.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Savannah Station Therapeutic Riding Program, P.O. Box 852084, Yukon, Oklahoma 73085, in memory of Jonel Carol Quam.
An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral.net