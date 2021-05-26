Jonathon David McKinley, age 58, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Jon was born on Aug. 7, 1962, in Lawton, Oklahoma to John and Joyce Locke McKinley. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1981. He was a meat cutter for Herb’s Foods in Lawton, until 1990 when he switched to driving trucks cross country until he had health problems in 2007. He traveled to every contiguous state and into Canada. He loved all animals, horses, cats, and especially dogs. His constant companion at the time of his death was Doodle-Bug his Corgi.
Jon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Pauline Locke Caldwell and his step-grandfather, Vernie Caldwell and his paternal grandparents Irv and Lily Coffey; his uncles, Jackie D. Locke, William E. Locke, Robert Coffey, Bill Caldwell, Bob Caldwell, Don Caldwell and Johnny Caldwell; aunts, Cheryl Caldwell, Lawanna Caldwell, Joan Mason, and Barbara Thompson.
Jon is survived by his parents; three brothers: Darren McKinley of Denton, Texas; Kent McKinley of Lawton; and Stephen McKinley of Oklahoma City; one nephew, Justin Tierce; one great niece, Holly Helton, step granddaughter, Bryleigh Burrus; aunt and uncle Suni and Earl Coffee of Yukon; aunts: Joann Coffey of Tulsa; and Janice Locke of Sterling; and lots of cousins.
Graveside services for Jonathon David McKinley will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com