Celebration of Life for Jonathan Thomas Zerzavy will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in the New Gymnasium, Cache Public Schools, Cache, with Lead Pastor Robert Smith, Dayspring Community Church, Lawton and Pastor Scott Patton, First Baptist Church, Indiahoma, officiating.
A private family interment will be held in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Friday evening, Sept. 30, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jonathan Thomas Zerzavy, 13, was born Sept. 21, 2009 in Lawton, to Christopher Thomas Zerzavy and Deidra Lynn (Bryan) Hicks. He went to be with Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. He spent the first year of his life in Lawton until moving with his family to the Cache area in 2010. Jon was presently a 7th grader at Cache Middle School where he excelled in academics, was a wrestler, and was looking forward to trying soccer. In 2016, he was the Oklahoma 37-lb State Wrestling Champion. Jon was also chosen for the Gifted and Talented Program and the Academic Team. He was a member of Dayspring Community Church where he attended with his family, and was known for his winning smile, his kind heart, and his love for Jesus. He enjoyed Children’s Camp at Oakridge when he was younger, and attended, and fell in love with Falls Creek Youth Camp for the first time this past summer. Jon was a huge fan of Sooner football and basically all OU sports. Jon never met a stranger and was known to befriend children of all ages and adults alike. Though small in stature, Jon had a huge heart and sweet spirit for which he will be remembered.
Jon is survived by his parents, David and Deidra Hicks and Chris Zerzavy and Lauren Shoopman all of Cache; his siblings: Abigail, Owen, and Tyler Zerzavy of Cache, and his step-sister, Taylor Scott of Fort Riley, Kansas; grandparents include Steven and Misti Hart, Dale and Renay Bryan, William and Linda Joyce, Joe and Dena Hicks, and Susan Fuller, all of the Lawton area; Tom and Ann Zerzavy of Bridge City, Texas, and Hank and Vicky Shoopman of Dripping Springs, Texas. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles: Dallas and Lisa Bryan; Drake and Jordan Bryan; Brett Barnett; Stephanie Barnett; Jarrod and Debra Ross; Kyle and Brittany Hicks; Dylan and Heather Dodd; Josh and Angela Jenkins; Alex Shoopman; Katy Shoopman, and Edson and Anna Ribeiro and numerous cousins, great-grandparents and other extended family and friends who loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the building fund at Dayspring Community Church in his honor.