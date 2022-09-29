Celebration of Life for Jonathan Thomas Zerzavy will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in the New Gymnasium, Cache Public Schools, Cache, with Lead Pastor Robert Smith, Dayspring Community Church, Lawton and Pastor Scott Patton, First Baptist Church, Indiahoma, officiating.

A private family interment will be held in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.