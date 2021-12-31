Funeral services for Jonathon “Jon Jon” Wiley Mowatt will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Geronimo Elementary in Geronimo, with Ryan Sims officiating under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Jonathon’s life began March 18, 1988. He was born to Caron Yellowfish and Dick “DJ” Mowatt in Lawton. He was a natural born fighter which is one of his best qualities. He was raised in Geronimo and attended Geronimo Public Schools from Kindergarten through graduation where he met his lifelong best friend and “Broseph” Emery Crow. Jon and Emery along with Cody Barrington and Dustin Wood played basketball and baseball side by side for several years and made countless memories. In August of 2002 Jon welcomed his son Quinton Mitchell Riley. Quinton became Jon’s reason, his purpose, and his inspiration. He enjoyed watching Quinton grow and thrive in all he did. When it came to Quinton playing sports, Jon was his biggest fan. He never missed a chance to be involved, weather that was coaching throughout Quinton’s little league career or being a spectator yelling “now you’ve seen it” to Quinton at the plate. The love Jon showed for Quinton could not have been measured on any humanly scale and that is something Quinton can remember and cherish the rest of his life. On Oct. 20, 2018 Jonathon married his longtime girlfriend, Traci Keenan Mowatt. Jonathon and Traci built their home with Quinton in Lawton and welcomed two furbabies, Luna, who was a daddy’s girl and Dink, the dog he didn’t want but fell in love with. Jonathon touched many people through his work as a sign fabricator with Arrow Sign Co. His work can be seen throughout Lawton with his favorite signs being the Chief’s Smoking Ice House signage. Jon will be missed everyday by his family and friends.
He is survived by Traci, wife of the home; Quinton, son of the home; Caron Yellowfish of Geronimo; many brothers and sisters; special friend Corban Marcantel and many other friends.
He is preceded in death by his father DJ Mowatt and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Keep that pool table in heaven warmed up for the rest of us.