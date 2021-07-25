Funeral services for Jonathan Michael Flores will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family will greet friends Monday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Jonathan Michael Flores, 29, Lawton passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 in Lawton. He was born April 17, 1992 in Plano, Texas to Isabel T. “Chico” and Annette Darlene (Bailey) Flores. He grew up in McKinney, Texas where he graduated from high school. He played football, wrestled and enjoyed hanging out with his cousin Nolan Flores. In 2013 his family moved to Lawton. On June 16, 2018 he was so happy when his daughter Amylia Rose was born. She preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2018. Jonathan had worked as a server at Cracker Barrel in Lawton for the past six years. He enjoyed his job serving, meeting and helping people.
Jonathan is survived by his parents “Chico” and Annette and his very special cousin, Nolan Ryan Flores. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, his aunt Tena in 2017 and his grandparents.
