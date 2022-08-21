Jonathan G. Hankins Jr. Aug 21, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Word has been received of the death of Jonathan G. Hankins Jr. on July 29, 2022. Mr. Hankins was born Feb. 11, 1935. The complete obituary can be found at at ChurchAngelsFH@gmail.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jonathan G. Hankins Jr. Obituary Death Recommended for you Online Poll Should the City of Lawton spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists