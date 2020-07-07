Jon Oscar Lagerberg was born to Vincent Oscar and Harriett (Dorbetsberger) Lagerberg on September 28, 1952 in Newport, RI and departed this life at his home in Frederick, OK on July 4, 2020 at the age of 67 years, 9 months and 6 days.
Jon grew up in Newport, RI, Boston, MA and Cocoa Beach, FL. He served 8 years in the United States Army, to include 2 years at Fort Benning, 4 years in Germany and 2 years at Ft. Sill before being honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. While in the service he received a GED and upon his discharge went on to receive a BA from Cameron University in Lawton and his Juris Doctorate from OU Law School in the Class of 1983.
Jon worked in the DA’s office in Cotton County, Tillman County and as first assistant in McCurtain County where he retired in 2007. He then opened a private practice at Walters in May of 2007, retiring due to ill health in May of 2020. Jon had also filled in as City Judge for the City of Lawton for over 10 years. It was a job he truly enjoyed.
He was a past member of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Committee and the Jim Thorpe Association Executive Committee. Jon enjoyed golf and was an avid fan of OU Football and of all things “Crimson and Cream.”
Jon was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Vincent O. and Dorothy Lagerberg; his mother and stepdad, Harriett and Phillip Miller; his paternal grandparents; his maternal grandmother, Elma Burks; and his in-laws, William and Twila Weller.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Karen (Weller) Lagerberg; a daughter, Christina Stiefer and husband Donald of Lawton; a son, Craig Lagerberg and wife, Adele Lombardi of Rome Italy; and a grandson, Auston Stiefer of Tulsa, OK; other relatives and a host of friends.
No services are scheduled at this time. Due to the pandemic, his son and daughter-in-law are unable to travel to and from Rome.