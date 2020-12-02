Graveside service for Jon M. Bower will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, with Charles King, Minister of the Snyder Church of Christ officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
Public visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Jon Milton Bower, 80, Snyder passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Lawton. He was born Oct. 3, 1940 in Mountain Park, on the family farm to Verne Milton and Eunice (King) Bower. He joined six older siblings, Ruth Ethel (Montoya), Joe Verne, James Kendall, Mary Agnes (Ward), Robert Eugene and Charles George. Charles George Bower and wife Aretha of Cache, being the sole family survivor. Jon attended Snyder Public Schools his entire school career and was a member of the 1958 graduating class. After graduating, he worked for Bentley Helicopter in Frederick until taking the U.S. Postal Service test. He received a position as the Snyder letter carrier in 1960. He remained the letter carrier in Snyder until his retirement in 1996. On June 12, 1964 Jon married Peggy Charlene Hamilton in Snyder. This year marked Jon and Charlene’s 56th year of marital bliss. To this union were born three daughters: Millie Darlene on July 7, 1965 who was stillborn, Melissa Jolene (Hayslip) on January 6, 1969 and Allison Bliss (Patrick) on January 28, 1977. Melissa married Mike Hayslip from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on July 17, 1987. They have two children: Kendall Marie (Hassall) born Dec. 31, 1991 and Kyle Michael born May 30, 1995. Allison married Michael Patrick of Abingdon, Virginia on July 29, 1995. They have three children: Shaun Michael born Feb. 27, 1997, Makayla Rae (Kramp) born Jan. 6, 1999, and Caitlyn Nicole born Nov. 17, 2001. Lila Marie Hassall born Aug. 5, 2019, and the daughter of Kendall and Scott, is the first great-grandchild of Jon and Charlene. Jon never failed to show her picture to anyone interested. Jon loved children, and children loved his kindness. After retirement, he drove the Red River Transportation bus throughout Snyder, and carrying Head Start children to school. One time, when Jon scheduled Charlene to read to the Head Start children, she introduced herself by saying, “I’m Mrs. Jonny,” and one boy said “I Love Jonny!”
Jon has been loved by many children. Three of those special children are Maci McCorkle of Snyder, Tanner Holland of Snyder and Alice Walker of Hammond. The grandchildren and special grandchildren in Jon’s life will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers. Jon is also followed by a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Having served many years as a volunteer in the Snyder Public Library, the family asks that in lieu of flowers to please donate in his name to the Snyder Library. Donations can be dropped off at the All America Bank in Snyder.
