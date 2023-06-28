CACHE — Jolene (Weryavah) Tahah, 81, of Cache passed away peacefully Saturday, June 24, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

The prayer service and funeral service will be held at Watchetaker Hall Comanche Nation Complex on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. with Tina Baker and the Pastor Edwin Rivera officiating. Burial will follow at Cache KCA Intertribal Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

