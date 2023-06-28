CACHE — Jolene (Weryavah) Tahah, 81, of Cache passed away peacefully Saturday, June 24, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
The prayer service and funeral service will be held at Watchetaker Hall Comanche Nation Complex on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. with Tina Baker and the Pastor Edwin Rivera officiating. Burial will follow at Cache KCA Intertribal Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Jolene was born Oct. 12, 1941, in Lawton to Joseph Weryavah and Lorene (Cable) Tahmahkera. She was a full-blooded member of the Comanche Nation and a Wis-sis-che Descendant. Jolene grew up in the Cache area and attended Cache School and the Fort Sill Indian School. She raised her children in Cache and Denver, Colorado. She learned to sew and perfect her beadwork, while living in Denver. She worked for 20+ years at the Haggar Slacks Company, which changed to KCA as a Final Inspector over completed work of others. She also worked at Warner Box & Display Company and a couple of Mexican restaurants.
Jolene was a very kind and generous person, who would sew Native American regalia for anyone who needed it e.g., dresses, shawls, pillows, etc. She was a member for several clubs e.g., Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA), Comanche Little Ponies, Comanche Homecoming, Walter’s Pow-Wow Club, Comanche Service Group, Fort Worth Stockyard Pow-Wow, and the American Cancer Society.
Jolene is survived by her children: son Marlon and Janet Tahah of Cache; daughters: Judy Tahah, of Cache; Vicki Kosechata and Gordon Gowing of Cache; Dyana Lowe of Lawton; Deborah Tahah and Terrell Wermy of Lawton; two sisters: Lahoma Knight of Cache and Betty Lou and John Chasenah of Lawton; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Mary (Annie) Morrow; sisters: Barbara Ann Chasenah and Phyllis Mowatt; brothers: Ben Tahmahkera, Carl Tahah, and Rodrick Hoahwah; and grandsons: Nathan Morrow and Daniel Elam.