MUSKOGEE — Johny Steve Minter, age 77, of Muskogee and formerly of Lawton passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at his residence.
Johny was born on May 4,1944 in Arpelar, to Ralph and Stella (Wilson) Minter. Johny proudly served his country in the United States Army for over 20 years. In his free time, Johny enjoyed coin collecting, RC modeling, books and cars but most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by his wife, Michelle Minter and his parents: Ralph and Stella Minter.
Johny is survived by his daughters: Tara Reyes, Miami, Florida and Erin Bassett; sons: Patrick Minter of Muskogee; Johnny Wirsig of San Diego, California and Richard Wirsig of San Diego, California; daughters-in-law: Heather Wirsig of San Diego, California and Garlena Minter of Muskogee; son-in-law, Augusto Reyes of Miami, Florida; grandchildren: Penelope; AJ; Amelia and Maddox Reyes all of Miami, Florida; Taylor; Maliah and Noah Wirsig all of San Diego, California; Molly Minter and Melanie Hart; great-granddaughters: Daisie Hart and Natalie Bassett; brother, Eddie Minter of Prescott Valley, Arizona and one sister, Linda Standeford of Bartlesville; along with several other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Johny Steve Minter will be on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the Korean Presbyterian Church, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
