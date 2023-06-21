Graveside service for Johnny Werito will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Burial with military honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Public viewing will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the funeral home.
Johnny Werito, 69, of Lawton passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at his home in Lawton. He was born June 4, 1954 in McKinley County, Navajo Nation, New Mexico to George and Tillie (Toledo) Werito. He attended Crownpoint Boarding School, Bloomfield School, and Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah, where he graduated from. During high school he was in basketball and on the swim team. He was in the Indian Club his last two years of high school and started dancing the Fancy. He made his own regalia until he graduated. Following graduation he became a certified welder, and then joined the Army from 1975 until 1979. He was honorably discharged after serving at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Panama City and Fairbanks, Alaska. He was an 81mm mortarman. He began Gourd Dancing with the Black Creek Gourd Society. He was in sobriety the last 15-20 years, and always said he never drank it all. Johnny had lots of Veteran friends, also members of the Huerfano Veterans who helped bless the dancing circles before the Gourd dancing started, and together they proudly carried the flags during the Grand Entrance of the Pow Wows. Johnny made many carved crafts and beads for people all over, and many he donated. He would sit down, pick up a stick and by the time he got up he had made something and hand it off to someone to enjoy. He could carve anything.
He is survived by his four children, Rachel Archuleta, Jasper Werito, Ricky Werito and wife Danielle, and Joni Boyd and husband Chris. He is also survived by his siblings: Junita, Louise, Rosita, Leo, Kenneth, Andy, George and Leroy. 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Nellie.