Johnny Vance Wray of Chickasha, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 27, 2021, at the age of 69 years.
Johnny Vance Wray was born on March 21, 1952, into the home of Lester and Rachel Wray. He would later point out that he lived on the Oklahoma side of the Red River and became a lifelong OU fan. His early childhood was spent in Comanche County and in his later childhood, living on the campus of Cameron University where he had freedom to campus sites and sports facilities.
Later in his childhood, he lived on a ranch near Cache, where he raised a Grand Champion Steer. Johnny named his steer, “Pretty Boy”, which was the Oklahoma State Fair Champion in 1963. His elementary and high years were spent in Lawton, where he graduated with honors. In his early school and college years, Johnny helped his mother, Rachel, in her flower shop in Lawton. He furthered his education earning a journalism degree at Cameron University, working at the post office, when he began his religious studies.
Johnny married Laura Williams on March 11, 1978, and they were blessed with four wonderful children: Brent, Matthew, Lauren and Bethany. Early into raising his family, he was called into the ministry and would pastor at First Baptist Church in Faxon, while beginning his studies at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. After serving at the church for three years, he answered God’s call to become pastor at First Baptist Church in Verden, serving for 17 years.
Along with pastoring, he worked part time as an umpire and referee and later a hospice chaplain. In the later part of his life, he served as a chaplain working with grieving families using his gift of compassion to comfort and support families during their time of loss. His true passion was ministering to families during their darkest hour.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Rachel Wray.
He is survived by two sons: Brent Wray and wife Andrea and Matt Wray and wife Christina both of Chickasha; two daughters: Lauran Wray of Chickasha, and Bethany Wray and Erica of Oklahoma City. He is also survived by some of his greatest treasurers, his grandchildren: Whitley, Delaney and Chasey Wray, Harper, Brecken and Boden Wray. The grandchildren called him “Grand Johnny” and he will be dearly missed.
Johnny is enjoying the wonder of heaven and the peace of God forever.
He is also survived by his three brothers: Lawrence Wray and wife Jini of Cupertino, California; Lester Wray III of McAlister, Oklahoma, and Grady Wray of Norman, Oklahoma; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104th St. Oklahoma City, OK 73139, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at McCray Funeral Home, 110 South 8th Street Chickasha, OK 73018.
Services will at 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Grand Assembly of God, 102 E Almar Drive, Chickasha.