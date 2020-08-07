Memorial service for Johnny Taff, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton, with Rev. Bubba Clark Pastor of Denton Baptist Church officiating.
Johnny Lynn Taff, 68, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Saturday August 1, 2020. He was the 2nd child born to Ruth Ellen Klein Taff and W. Jesse Taff on September 1, 1951 in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Johnny grew up in the Lawton area north of Cache Road and attended Jefferson Elementary, Central Jr. High and Lawton High School where he graduated in 1969.
He worked for his dad in the family business, Jesse’s Carpet, before becoming employed by Dave Barrett Crane Service. Johnny began his own crane service, Taff Crane Service which was during the oil boom and bust of the 80’s. Johnny worked at Fort Sill during Desert Storm and later moved to Consolidated Freight Lines. He went back to work at Fort Sill Department of Logistics where he finished out his career.
Johnny is survived by his wife of the home, Linda Hesket Taff and 2 Children, Son Shane Taff and his wife Eva of Duncan, Oklahoma and daughter Kimberly Taff of Grand Prairie, Texas, four grandchildren Justin Taff and wife Cheyenne of Sterling, Oklahoma, Chloe Holasek of Marlow, Oklahoma, Ashley Hayes and husband Evan of Elgin, Oklahoma and Cody Holasek and wife Nora of Duncan, OKlahoma. Johnny felt blessed to have four great grandchildren, Memphis Penny, Brett Hayes, Jaxon Holasek, and Reagan Hayes. He has two surviving siblings, sister Vickie Snider and Husband Jerry of rural Lawton and brother Darrell Taff and wife Rhonda of Cullman, Alabama,
Preceding Johnny in death are his Infant Daughter, Tina Gay Taff, Dad, Jesse Taff, Stepfather, Marvin Rogers and Mother, Ruth Taff Rogers and grandparents, Richard and Eva Taff and Ralph and Nora Klein.
We are encouraging everyone to wear a mask, but they are not required
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.