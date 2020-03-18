Funeral service for Johnny Ray McElroy will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Snyder with Rev. Nick Johnson, Pastor, Dr. Tim Richardson, Pastor of Del View Baptist Church, Del City, Oklahoma and Rev. Les Bussell, Pastor of the Snyder First United Methodist Church officiating.
Private family burial will be in the Rogers Cemetery, Southwest of Snyder under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
To avoid overcrowding and encourage social distancing, the family will receive friends and family during an extended visitation time on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm at the funeral home in Snyder. Due to current health concerns, the McElroy Family wishes to stress to dear family and friends not to feel obligated to attend, especially those considered vulnerable to the Covid-19 (Corona) virus, as your health safety is of upmost importance to our family. First Baptist Church Snyder intends to live stream the funeral service on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/snyderfirstbaptist/.
Johnny Ray McElroy, 72, Snyder passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was born December 1, 1947 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Homer E. and Gladys (Gillespie) McElroy. He graduated from Snyder High School, earning the distinction of being named the Star Farmer of Oklahoma by the FFA in 1966. Johnny then attended Oklahoma State University, where he pledged Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. He served as Southwest District FFA Vice President as a freshman and State FFA President as a sophomore. He was named Outstanding Graduating Man for Oklahoma State’s 1970 graduating class. He wed Dana Downing of Cyril, Oklahoma on April 17, 1971. Johnny farmed and ranched throughout his life and pursued additional business enterprises as well, including real estate and manufacturing and marketing of cotton harvesting equipment and cattle trailers, for which he was awarded two patents. He was a member of Snyder First Baptist Church and sat on the alumni board of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity at Oklahoma State University. He also served as a board member of the Kiowa County Farm Bureau and was past recipient of the Kiowa County Farm Bureau family of the Year award.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dana; sister, Linda Sue Fletcher and her husband, Wayne; sister, Kay Caffey and her husband Herb; sisters-in-law, Joy McElroy and Barbara McElroy; sister-in-law Denise Gore and her husband, David; daughter, Megan Pope and her husband, Corey; son, Braden McElroy and his wife, Lisa; and his four grandchildren: Mara, Riley, Creed, and Rowan.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Homer and Gladys McElroy and his brothers, Bob McElroy and Doyle McElroy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Johnny’s legacy be continued through donations made to his beloved Oklahoma FFA Association using the following link: http//okffa.org/page.aspx?ID=24 (via the okffa.org website). Click on the “Donate Now” box and follow the easy instructions-Click “I would like to dedicate this donation.” Click “Type of Tribute”; “In Memory Of”. Then under “Tribute Name” please type “Johnny McElroy Memorial Trust” so your donation may be applied to the Johnny McElroy permanent endowment. Alternately, donors can also make a gift by check by simply making the check payable to the “Oklahoma FFA Foundation” and notating “Johnny McElroy Memorial Trust” on the memo line. Mail to Oklahoma FFA Foundation, Attn: Kendall Brashears, 1500 W. Seventh Avenue., Stillwater, OK 74074.
Sympathy cards may be sent to the family at www.beckerfuneral.com.