Memorial service for Johnny Mark Burch will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in the Cache Schools Auditorium, Cache, with Eric Sharum, Minister of University Church of Christ, Lawton, and Pastor Curtis Erwin, Crossroads Baptist Church, Elgin, officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Johnny Mark Burch, 60, of Cache, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 31, 2022, after a seven-year battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 25, 1961, in Lawton, to Leonard and Marie (Woods) Burch. Johnny graduated from MacArthur High School in 1979 and attended Cameron University. Johnny started working as a dishwasher for Country Kitchen when he was 14 years old. At the age of 15 he started working at Pepsi Cola loading trucks then eventually drove a Pepsi route until he was 24 years old. He delivered for Frito Lay for a year before being hired on at Goodyear Tire & Rubber on Aug. 24, 1987. He was hired on as a green tire sorter. He quickly worked his way to straight days working in the dye shop and eventually ending his career in New Tire Design.
He had to take medical leave in 2018 and retired on July 1, 2020, with 33 years of service. On July 7, 1990, Johnny and Trena Valdez-Burch along with friends and family went to Montego Bay, Jamaica, for a sunset wedding on the beach. In 1995 they moved into their dream home he designed and built. For the next 25 years he moved dirt, dug a pond, built a dock, planted trees, grafted pecan trees, put in a watering system from his pond and made his dream home an oasis for his family. He loved playing volleyball with his Sunday fun crew at the Smith home. He also loved water skiing and snow skiing in Colorado.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Trena Valdez-Burch of the home and his two children, son Travis Burch of Oklahoma City, and daughter Joslyn Burch of Parker Place in Lawton; his parents Leonard and Marie (Woods) Burch of Lawton; his brother Jimmy and wife Diana Burch of Lawton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Eddie and Stephanie Valdez of Lawton; nieces: Jayme (Burch) Stringfellow and Hannah Valdez; nephews: Brad Burch and Jake Valdez, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Johnny was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ed Valdez.
The family wishes a special thanks to Mackenzie, Logan, Alayana and the other nurses with Complete Hospice Care for their time, support, and compassion they provided to Johnny.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parker Place Living Center, 7510 NW Sun Blvd., Lawton, OK 73505 c/o Heather Clement.