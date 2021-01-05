Word has been received of the death of Johnny M. Woods, 84 of Elgin.
Mr. Woods passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Lawton.
A service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Johnny was born and raised on the Wood’s family farm east of Lawton on March 16, 1936 to Forest and Opal (Dees) Woods. He became an amazing carpenter. He loved horses, roping, and rodeos. Johnny met Greta Nelson through his brother, Joe and they married on Aug. 17, 1956 and started their family.
He is survived by his wife, Greta Woods, of Lawton; four children: Patsy Lynn Shoopman, of California; Kimberly Ann Wade, of Houston, TX; Johnny E. Woods of Elgin; and Barbara Horton, Elgin; his grandchildren:, Kyle Smith, of Lawton; Tiffany Smith, of Lawton; Scotty Carter, Houston, TX; McGyver Carter, of Houston, TX; Misty Murrah, of Lawton; Jimmy Kris, of Lawton; C.J. Murrah, of Big Spings, TX; and Greta K. Murrah, of Tulsa; his brothers and sisters: Ann and Reno Large, of Rush Springs;, Joe and Judy Woods, of Lawton; Gerald and Diane Woods, of Lawton; Fern and Carl Brown, of Conroe, TX; Woody and Judy Woods, of Midland, TX; Mike Woods, of Midland, TX; and Kevin and Paula Harrison, Midland, TX; and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews and other loving relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Pasty Lynn Woods; and his brothers, Doyle Alvin Woods and Willie Harrison.
