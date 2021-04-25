Funeral service for Johnny Hugh Woodward age 71 of Indiahoma, Oklahoma, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Indiahoma School Auditorium with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery south of Indiahoma under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Woodward passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home.
Johnny Hugh “Hooter” Woodward was born Oct. 24, 1949, in Lawton, to John Bruce “J.B.” and Ruth Adeline (Thorp) Woodward. He attended Indiahoma Public Schools, graduating from Indiahoma High School in 1967, where he lettered in basketball and baseball. He later attended Cameron University and then transferred to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater with an Agriculture Major. On July 18, 1975, he and Carrie Kimbrough were united in marriage in Vernon, Texas. Hugh was actively involved in ranching, farming, and trucking his entire life.
He is survived by two sons: Jason Woodward of Littleton, North Carolina, and Jeremy Woodward and his wife, Courtney of Seymour, Texas; one daughter, Brandi Hargrove and her husband Jimmy of Lawton; nine grandchildren: Dalton McKinney; Whitney Huddleston and her husband Rance; Jacob Woodward; Jack Woodward; Cameron Woodward; Collyn Woodward; Carsen Woodward; Rusty Hargrove, and Marissa Hargrove; twelve great-grandchildren: Paislee McKinney; Logan McKinney; Tucker McKinney; Allie McKinney; Cheyanne Huddleston; Clay Huddleston; Cooper Huddleston; Kiyson Hargrove; Titus Hargrove; Willow Hargrove; Liam Hargrove; and Riverr Hargrove; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Twyla Woodward of Indiahoma; Pam Deaton of Indiahoma; Mike Kimbrough of Mountain Park; and Kelly Kimbrough of Snyder; his mother-in-law, Lillian Swenson of Indiahoma; several nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Ruth Woodward; His wife, Carrie Woodward who preceded him in death on April 25, 2017; and his brother, Jay Woodward.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jay Woodward Memorial Scholarship in memory of Johnny Hugh Woodward.
The family will receive friends and family on Sunday evening, April 25, 2021, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick from 5 to 7 p.m.
