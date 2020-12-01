On November 24,2020, Johnny Edward Patterson “John” passed away at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
John was born on November 8, 1939 in Haskell, Oklahoma. He grew up in Haskell and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1958. He joined the Army in 1958 and spent twenty-seven years serving his country. John did two tours in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He spent the last part of his working career working for Civil Service-DOL at Fort Sill, Oklahoma until his retirement in 2006. He received his BBA from Cameron University in 1988. John’s life passion was his family. He married his wife, Iris Dixon, in 1963 in Lawton and they enjoyed fifty-seven years of marriage. Together they raised their four children, often moving every four years for military assignments until returning to Lawton for good in 1976.
Preceded in death by his daughter, Carledna McNair, his parents, Edward and Estella Patterson and his siblings, Sylvester, Carolyn and Isaac, John is survived by his wife, Iris Patterson and three sons, Everett Bradford; John Patterson, Jr. and his wife Karen; and Christopher Patterson and his wife Donna. Other surviving family includes six grandchildren, Jarrod McCowan, Brandon McCowan, Damien Patterson, Jake Patterson, Gabrielle Patterson and Olivia Patterson; four great grandchildren, Jescia McCowan, Izaiah McCowan, Kiarah McCowan and Malachi McCowan and one great-great grandchild, Kaleb Butler and two sisters, Carrie Parks and Helen Pipkins along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services for Johnny Edward Patterson will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
