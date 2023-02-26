Funeral service for Johnny E. West, 88, of Lawton, will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Coast, pastor, officiating.
Mr. West passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Lawton.
Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 64F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..
Showers and thunderstorms, in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. Windy. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 1:37 am
Funeral service for Johnny E. West, 88, of Lawton, will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Coast, pastor, officiating.
Mr. West passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Lawton.
Burial will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Johnny was born on May 27, 1934, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Franklin Hugh and Rosalee (Welborn) West. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school. He joined the United States Navy and served his country during the Korean War. After his military service, Johnny returned to Lawton and married Miss Joyce Gatlin on Feb. 26, 1956. He worked for the Lawton Police Department while serving as sergeant of detectives and later joined the Fort Sill Fire Department where he served for many years retiring in the mid-1980s as Fire Chief. Living a life of service to others, he loved volunteering as an instructor for volunteer fireman all across Southwest Oklahoma. He enjoyed fishing, cattle ranching, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce West, of the home; three children and their spouses: Johnny Michael and Sheryl West, Jamie and Lymann Misel, and Mark and Nikki West, all of Lawton, OK; his grandchildren: Johnnie Renee West, Christina Bellar, Melissa Dearing, Elizabeth Coffman and husband, Ryan, Rebecca Cantu, Jonathan Misel and wife, Chianne, Justin West and wife, Moriah, and Noah West and wife, Alicia; his sister-in-law, Fran West; and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and sister-in-law, Raymond and Loyce West and Tommy West.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.