Graveside for Johnny E. Patterson, 81, Lawton, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Patterson died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com.
