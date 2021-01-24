Funeral for Johnny D. Caldwell will at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Letitia Baptist Church with Elbert Tilghman officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Letitia Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Johnny D. Caldwell died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 31, 1947, in Lawton, Oklahoma to Vernie T. and Alice Opal (Bryant) Caldwell. He grew up in Lawton and was a 1965 graduate of Lawton High School. He later attended Cameron College before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in the Army from 1967-1969 with the 6/15th Field Artillery. Following his discharge from the Army he worked for the Comanche County Health Department for 19 years, but his main occupation was that of a cowboy.
Johnny married Donna Ryans on June 6, 1969, in Lawton, Oklahoma. He spent the last 15 years as a companion to Michelle Carlisle. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, team roping, golfing, trap shooting and playing softball. He also enjoyed chicken fighting, gardening but enjoyed time spent with family most.
He is survived by his companion, Michelle Carlisle; mother of his children, Donna Ryans Caldwell; his children and their spouses: Bret and Angela Caldwell, Bobby and Elizabeth Foust, Stacy Caldwell and Shawn Burns; 10 grandchildren: Kelsey Caldwell, Kenzie Caldwell, Bretly Caldwell, Justin Foust, Tyler Howell, Gannon Fremin, Payton Fremin, John Dalton Keesee, Makayla Burns and Madelynn Burns; and his stepsister, Joyce McKinley and husband John.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, Pauline, brothers: Bobby T. Caldwell, Billy A. Caldwell and Don Caldwell; his sisters: Joan Mason, Barbara Thomason, Cheryl Compton and Lawanna Caldwell; and a stepbrother, Jackie Locke.
