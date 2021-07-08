Johnny Clay Buckmaster, 79, of Winfield, Kansas, passed away Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021 at his home.
Born Dec. 17, 1941 in Eakley, he was the son of Haden and Della (Cosper) Buckmaster. He married Carma Lee Poindexter on April 17, 1964. The couple lived in Geronimo and Shreveport, Louisiana before making their home in Winfield. Johnny worked as the manager at Otasco retiring in 1986. He and Carma owned and operated Carma’s Chuckwagon Café for 16 years, retiring in 2009. Johnny enjoyed farming and loved his garden. He also enjoyed hunting. Carma preceded him in death on Oct. 14, 2020.
His family includes his children: Randy Buckmaster and wife, Diana of Winfield; Lisa Orr and husband, Brent of Stillwater; his brother, Haden Buckmaster; his grandchildren: Dustin, Kendra, Delicia, Jessica, Jason, and Zachary; and his great-grandchildren: Pace, Logan, Kenny, Melissa, Hayden, Chloie, Davon, Daxson, Mabrey, Ridge, Alex, Damon, and Jozlyn.
In addition to his parents and wife, Johnny was preceded in death by siblings: Henry Buckmaster, Otha Buckmaster, Lee Buckmaster, Raymond Thomas, Juanita Thomas, Ralph Thomas, Eldon Thomas, Elenor Buckmaster, Perry Buckmaster, and Armita Buckmaster.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established in Johnny’s name for the Winfield Masonic Lodge #110. Contributions may be made through Miles Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be made at www.milesfuneralservice.com.