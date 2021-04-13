Graveside service for Johnny C. Taylor will be 10 a.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin with Kayle Green officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Johnny C. Taylor, age 81, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Lawton. He was born Dec. 19, 1939 in Marlow to Murray and Ocie (Ball) Taylor. They later moved to Lawton, where he played football at Lawton High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a mortar man. He married Elizabeth A. Thomas Coker on June 9, 1981 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Mr. Taylor was loved and respected at his job at the Apache Casino for fifteen years.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth, of the home; three sons:Chuck Taylor and Rocky Taylor, both of Lawton and Shayne Coker and his wife, Pam, Little Elm, Texas; one daughter, Tracey Coker, Sherman, Texas; two grandsons: Colt Taylor, Lawton and Alex Halliburtion, Lewisville, Texas, three granddaughters: Michalla Taylor, Lawton; Natalie Ford and her husband, John, Poteau; and Caitlin Hall and her husband, Justin, Denison, Texas; three great-granddaughters: Olivia Hall and Charlotte Hall, both of Denison, Texas and Lexie Taylor, Lawton; one great-grandson, Dustin Taylor, Lawton; two sisters: Jane Green, Lawton and Charlene Maples, Ada; two sisters-in-law: Sue Pregel Taylor, Nashville, Tennessee and Paula Thomas, Hilltop Lakes, Texas; brother-in-law, Rig Thomas and his wife, Karen, Durant, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: G.W., Bob and Dale and sisters: Nan and Betty.
