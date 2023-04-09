Johnny Bagby Apr 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Memorial Services for Mr. Johnny Bagby, Jr. will be Tuesday April 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Howard-Harris Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow at the Ft. Sill National Cemetery, Elgin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new Capital Improvements Program to pay for upgrades to Elmer Thomas Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists