Johnny B. Fuller

Johnny B. Fuller was born to Otha and Gertrude Fuller on Aug. 24, 1939 in Claiborne Parish, Louisiana. Johnny went to Mt. Karm Elementary and Mt. Olive Elementary in Summerfield, Louisiana, then attended Haynesville Colored High, in Haynesville, Louisiana completing the 12th grade.

Afterwards, Johnny went to work in Texas. in 1959 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. His basic training was done at Fort Carson, Colorado and his military occupational specialty was nuclear weapons — 8” Howitzer. His first military assignment was in Korea where he completed a 13-month tour of duty. Fuller was then stationed at Fort Sill and he was honorably discharged from the Army in 1962. Johnny, known to many as Fuller, enrolled in Kiamichi Technology Center in Durant, and received certification in Machine & Tools Technology. He met Doris Francis and the two were united in marriage in November 1964, and to this union, one son Johnny Latrent Fuller, was born. Johnny and Doris also raised a nephew, Harold Clay as their son from a toddler to adulthood, and provided a temporary home to Ricky Smith of Georgia, and Victor Dixon, of Lawton. Many other unrelated young men and women have come through the Fuller home when they needed a place to live, a hot cooked meal or a place just to hang out for a good laugh.