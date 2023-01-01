Johnny B. Fuller was born to Otha and Gertrude Fuller on Aug. 24, 1939 in Claiborne Parish, Louisiana. Johnny went to Mt. Karm Elementary and Mt. Olive Elementary in Summerfield, Louisiana, then attended Haynesville Colored High, in Haynesville, Louisiana completing the 12th grade.
Afterwards, Johnny went to work in Texas. in 1959 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. His basic training was done at Fort Carson, Colorado and his military occupational specialty was nuclear weapons — 8” Howitzer. His first military assignment was in Korea where he completed a 13-month tour of duty. Fuller was then stationed at Fort Sill and he was honorably discharged from the Army in 1962. Johnny, known to many as Fuller, enrolled in Kiamichi Technology Center in Durant, and received certification in Machine & Tools Technology. He met Doris Francis and the two were united in marriage in November 1964, and to this union, one son Johnny Latrent Fuller, was born. Johnny and Doris also raised a nephew, Harold Clay as their son from a toddler to adulthood, and provided a temporary home to Ricky Smith of Georgia, and Victor Dixon, of Lawton. Many other unrelated young men and women have come through the Fuller home when they needed a place to live, a hot cooked meal or a place just to hang out for a good laugh.
Fuller owned and operated H & J Auto Repair for many years until his health would not allow him to continue and he was encouraged by family and friends to retire. Fuller’s hobbies has always been working on cars, and fishing. He never met a stranger as color was no barrier for him; Black, White, Mexican, Asian, etc. he had a rainbow of friends. Johnny was known for his talking noise to “everyone,” but he also would help anyone, anytime of day or night, whether you had money or not. Your vehicle may not have all the parts back on it, but he would get you moving down the road. Fuller was also known for taking his truck on Sundays and gathering up neighborhood children to take them to the park or to Mt. Scott for a picnic or to swim. Fuller had a heart of gold and was loved by many. After the passing of his wife Doris, Fuller began attending church at Powerhouse COGIC and would walk if he couldn’t get a ride. He then began bringing his dear friend-son-brother Richard Gamble with him.
Those Who Remain........
Fuller leaves to mourn his passing a daughter, Gwendolyn Reed of Bernice, Louisiana/Junction City, Arkansas area; two sons: Johnny L. Fuller and Harold Clay of Lawton; three sisters: Alice Hall, Margie Gray (Bobbie) and Sheila Elzondo all of Bernice, Louisiana; one uncle, Leon Smith of Bernice, Louisiana and one aunt, Melba Addison of Austin, Texas; two sisters-in-law: State Supervisor Ruby Terry of Lafayette, Louisiana and Connie Hicks (Billy) of Lawton; one brother-in-law, Paul Francis (Sheila) of Lawton and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Doris Francis-Fuller, father and mother, Otha and Gertrude Fuller; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bishop and Mother L.J. Francis; brothers-in-law, Louis and Emmitt Francis, Pastor Ivanhoe Terry; sisters-in-law Wyllene Abram, Ruth Ann Mosley; and his best friend, Eugene “Tick” Reese.
Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m., Jan. 5, 2023 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery with military honors under the direction of Comanche Funeral Home.