FAXON — Graveside service for Johnnie Gayle Roberts will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Faxon Cemetery, Faxon, Oklahoma, with Jim Grady officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Johnnie Gayle Roberts was born June 23, 1924 in Faxon, Oklahoma. He graduated from Faxon High School in 1942, and married Gladys Irene Paden on March 27, 1946. She preceded him in death at age 81 in 2004. He died June 2, 2022, in North Richland Hills, Texas, shortly before his 98th birthday.
He was preceded in death by siblings: Cora Belle Capshaw, Gladys Smith, Keith Roberts and Georgie Roberts.
Johnnie served in World War II in England as an Army medic from 1943 to 1946, then went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Howard Payne University and his master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin University.
His heart was in education. He served in Kermit ISD in several different capacities, first as a biology teacher, then high school assistant principal, junior high principal, assistant superintendent and last as superintendent of Kermit schools. He also served as assistant executive secretary for Secondary School Principals in Austin and worked at West Texas Children’s’ Home in Pyote, Texas. He retired in 1984.
He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Nancy and Joe Koenig, Mary Ann and Jim Grady, and Renee and Gene Hodges, as well as his sister Wanda Martens. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren: Jennifer Newell and husband Todd with daughters Olivia and Julia, Jeffrey Koenig, Michael Koenig, Jessica Mauldin and husband Josh with son Rivers, Rachel Konopka and husband Joe with sons Kaden and James and Austin, Jacob Grady and wife Keri with son Kayden, Charlie Copeland and wife Kami with children Rylie and Presley, Matthew Copeland and wife Stacy with daughter Reese, Gena Stone and husband Dave with children Ben and Nick and Kenzie, Karis Graham and husband Wes with children Camden and Autumn, all whom he loved much, along with many nieces and nephews.
He loved going to church, spending time with friends, giving to others, cooking and traveling.
He had many friends who loved him; many were there to greet him in heaven.
Donations may be made to Faxon Cemetery Association, 17961 CR NS 242, Chattanooga, OK 73528.