Johnnie Mae Daniel went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Lawton at the age of 79. Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away with family by her side. Johnnie was born July 31, 1942, in Denmark, Tennessee to John and Lily (Bachelor) Smith. She grew up with four siblings, sisters: Margaret Smith (Junction City, KS); Delores Smith (St. Louis, MO); Wilma Bachelor (deceased) and brother, Cornelius Bachelor (deceased). Johnnie was a devoted mother to five children: Delton Smith (Jackson, TN); Kelvin Smith; Isaac Graves; Sharon Macklin (Robert); all of Lawton and Willis Lynn Smith (deceased). She moved to St. Louis , Missouri in 1965 with her then husband Archie Graves (deceased) for better work opportunities and worked for Brown Shoe Company for many years before moving to Oklahoma. Johnnie married Willie Daniel (deceased) in 1989 and set roots in Lawton. Johnnie enjoyed going to church, spending time with her family, cooking, DIY projects, and planting flowers in her garden. She was a generous soul who took care of everyone. Cherishing her memory are her two sisters, four children, 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Lily; sister, Wilma; brother, Cornelius; husband, Willie, and son Willis.
Wake service will be Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, 3 p.m. — 5 p.m. at Howard Harris Funeral Home 1005 SW “C” Ave Lawton, OK 73501.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Howard Harris Funeral Home, Pastor Elder Michael Green officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8700 NW Cache Road, Lawton, OK 73505.
The family would like to thank friends and the Lawton Community for all the kind words and offer of condolences.
The funeral services is limited to family due to COVID restrictions.