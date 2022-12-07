Memorial service for Johnie Walter Scott, 78, of Indiahoma, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Bethel Methodist Church, 1401 SE Bethel Road (on Hwy 7).
Mr. Scott passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at his home in Indiahoma.
Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 2:28 am
Memorial service for Johnie Walter Scott, 78, of Indiahoma, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Bethel Methodist Church, 1401 SE Bethel Road (on Hwy 7).
Mr. Scott passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at his home in Indiahoma.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Johnie was born on Sept. 4, 1944 in Marlow to James Davis and Ella Mae (Klingman) Scott. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school, graduating from Lawton High School in 1963. He then joined the United States Coast Guard and served his country for six years. While in the military, Mr. Scott served in the funeral detail for President John F. Kennedy. He met the love of his life, Barbara Strelow at the Great Lakes and they were married on June 18, 1966. They lived in Oregon and in 1967, they moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where Johnie worked as a steam fitter for Briggs and Stratton Factory, retiring in 1994. In 2002, they moved to Indiahoma where they remained. Mrs. Scott passed away on July 7, 2018. Johnie loved his fur babies and horses. Johnie also enjoyed playing darts and showing horses.
He is survived by his three daughters: Ella Scott and her partner, Julie Hesprich, of the home; Judy Redel and husband, Daniel, of West Allis, WI, and De Anna Scott, of the home; three grandchildren: Christa Redel, John Redel, and Allison Redel; and a host of loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Barbara; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lawrence and Marie Strelow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, New York 10281 or to the Morgan Safenet Foundation at 770 Bryson Lane, Midlothian, TX 76065.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.