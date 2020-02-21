Memorial Services for Johnie Cole, 92, Temple, OK, at First Baptist Church, Temple, OK, Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Jimmy Spurlock and Brad Spurlock officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home.
Johnie James Cole was born January 27, 1928 in Floyd, TX to Johnie Lawson and Marie Almeta (Young) Cole and departed this life in Temple, OK on February 15, 2020 at the age of 92 years and 19 days.
Johnie grew up west of Frederick, OK, before coming to Temple around the age of 15. He graduated from Temple High School in 1945. He joined the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII. Johnie then married Geraldine Glasgow on August 13, 1949 in Wichita Falls and to the union 3 children were born.
The family made their home in Temple where he eventually took over his dad’s greenhouse operation in 1953 along with farming and custom harvesting. He lost the nursery in 1969 due to a tornado and they moved to Colleyville, TX, continuing in the nursery business. In 1973 they returned to Temple where he did various jobs until driving a plant truck for his son at Cole’s Greenhouse from 1985-2005.
Johnie enjoyed horse races, fishing and going to the casino. He was an avid OU football and Temple Tiger football fan. He always enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports and enjoyed helping with their Vo-Ag projects. He had once served as the Mayor of Temple, and was a member of First Baptist Church, Temple.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine in 2011; a brother Harry Cole; and a great granddaughter, Carly Nicole Moore.
Survivors include 3 kids and spouses, Glendel and Janice Cole of Temple, Johnette and Robbie Spurlock of Pilot Point, TX, Terri and Roger Abbe of Temple; a brother, Robert Cole of Weatherford, TX; 4 sisters and spouses, Martha and James Levins of Pahrump, NV, Lola Tivis of Weatherford, Esther and Ross Procter of Weatherford, JoAnn and Dale Glenn of Millsap, TX; 5 grandchildren, Jason Ille and wife JoAnn of Velma, Cory Cole of Temple, Bethany Moore and husband Jimmy of Walters, Mindy Abbe and Jonathan Abbe both of Temple; 10 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.