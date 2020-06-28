John Wayne (Waller) Ebert, age 62, of Lawton passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Oklahoma City after an illness.
He was born on June 17, 1958 in Cyril to Bobbie (Stevens) Waller and Bob Waller. He grew up in the Fletcher area, and attended school in Medicine Park. He married Eugenia Daugherty in 1977. They were later divorced. He married Marcella Hutchinson on July 4, 1987 in Fletcher. John was a hard worker, starting at the age of 15 to help his parents make ends meet. He was a Master Painter and Contractor, becoming well known in local construction for his skill and work ethic. He was a devoted husband and father who always did his best to provide for his family. John was a true and faithful fan of the Oklahoma Sooners. He never missed a game and built a collection of OU memorabilia. He enjoyed tinkering in the yard and fishing when he could, but his favorite past time was simply spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife, Marcella, of the home; 2 daughters: Misty Choyce El, of Lawton and Jessica Waller and husband Cody Bunch, of Duncan; 2 sons: Steve Eakins, of Sterling and Bobby Waller, of Lawton; 7 grandchildren: Christopher, Destinee, Serenah, Jasmine, Mary, Violet, and Spencer; 2 great grandchildren: Nevaeh and Christopher III; 3 sisters: Brenda Hamilton, of FL, Nancy Buck, of Apache, and Gwen Josey, of Apache; 1 brother, Tony Hamilton and wife Kathy, of Faxon; mother-in-law, Marlene Hutchinson; sister-in-law’s: Monica Tindall and Martha Hoover and husband Carl; brother-in-law, Martin Hutchinson and girlfriend Holly; close friend, Hodd Whicker; and many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Bob and Bobbie Waller; sisters: Catherine, Stephanie, and Paula; his brother, Bobby; and his niece, Heather.
A graveside memorial service is planned for 10:30am, Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Fletcher Cemetery.