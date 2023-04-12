CARNEGIE — John Edward Thompson was born in Carnegie, OK, on April 2, 1942, to John D. and Mary O. Thompson. John passed away on April 9, 2023, at the age of 81.
John grew up in Mountain View, OK, and graduated from Sedan High School in 1960. He attended Oklahoma State University where is studied Industrial Arts. John graduated with his bachelor’s in 1964 and his master’s in 1965 from Oklahoma State University. He came very close to obtaining a PhD but longed to start a career. John began his career at Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, OK. He soon left Riverside to start a 30-year career at the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA).
John started purchasing land in Anadarko and began farming/ranching on the side. He retired from the BIA in 1995 and started farming/ranching full time. John continued to work on the ranch till he was 80 years old.
He met his wife, ElNora Welch, while attending Oklahoma State University. They married on August 22, 1964. They were married for 59 years. They had one son, Mark Edward Thompson.
John was very active in the Anadarko community. He was a member and held many leadership positions in the Lions Club, Caddo County OSU Cowboys (raise money for OSU Scholarship), OSU alumni association, Oklahoma Blood Institute (in charge of the community blood drives), First United Methodist Church (starting the Discovery Day Care Center, and the Jamboree to raise money for youth) and was a city councilman for six years.
John received many awards and recognition for his time and dedication to so many organizations. He was named OSU’s distinguished alumni in 1998. John was always serving other people and was extraordinarily caring, giving, and altruistic as a person.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John D & Mary O. Thompson; brother, Amos Thompson’ sisters, Barbara Autry and Sandra Jones.
John is survived by his wife, ElNora Thompson; son, Mark and wife, April Thompson; granddaughters, Olivia and Madeline Thompson; brothers-in-law: Bill Autry, Harold Vic Welch; nephew, Chris Autry and wife, Molly; Brian Welch and wife, Katelyn; niece: Micah Thompson and many other extended family members and friends.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, First Methodist Church, Anadarko, OK. Interment: Saturday, April 15, 2023, Mountain View Cemetery, Mt. View, OK