CARNEGIE — John Edward Thompson was born in Carnegie, OK, on April 2, 1942, to John D. and Mary O. Thompson. John passed away on April 9, 2023, at the age of 81.

John grew up in Mountain View, OK, and graduated from Sedan High School in 1960. He attended Oklahoma State University where is studied Industrial Arts. John graduated with his bachelor’s in 1964 and his master’s in 1965 from Oklahoma State University. He came very close to obtaining a PhD but longed to start a career. John began his career at Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, OK. He soon left Riverside to start a 30-year career at the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA).

Recommended for you