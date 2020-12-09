Funeral service for John Thomas Donnelly, 65, of Fletcher, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dewayne Wilcox (Tuffy) officiating.
John Thomas Donnelly went to his heavenly home on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020.
John Thomas Donnelly was born on Oct. 11, 1955 in Troy, NY to Joseph A. and Catherine A. (Halton) Donnelly. He grew up in New York until life drew him to Houston Texas. It was here that John met the love of his life Debra Lee (Richardson) Donnelly. They married in 1978 and loved one another every day until his passing. Raising his family was the most sacred pursuit for John. He proudly served on the Lawton Fire Department for two and a half years until injury took him from the force. After the injury John excelled at a career in construction, most notably he loved working for Herring Construction here in Lawton. He was a blessing to all that knew him, and will be well loved and missed.
John is survived by his wife, Debra, of the home; two sons: Ryan Patrick Donnelly and wife Jennifer, and Mathew John Donnelly; two brothers: Joseph P. Donnelly and wife Christine, of Florida, and Mike Donnelly of Troy, New York; sister, Mary McLaughlin of Troy, New York; three grandchildren: Colyn, Brody, and Darian Denise; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends including his best friend, Charlie Spencer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Jimmy Donnelly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department.
