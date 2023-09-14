John Thomas Davis, skilled handyman, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Sept. 3, 2023 in his home at the age of 85.

John is survived by his wife Maurine, his children Jacqueline, Johnny and Cynthia Davis, Karen, Gretchen, Mark, Paul, Laura, and Todd Faulk, and by his 37 grandchildren and countless honorary grandchildren.

