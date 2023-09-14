John Thomas Davis, skilled handyman, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Sept. 3, 2023 in his home at the age of 85.
John is survived by his wife Maurine, his children Jacqueline, Johnny and Cynthia Davis, Karen, Gretchen, Mark, Paul, Laura, and Todd Faulk, and by his 37 grandchildren and countless honorary grandchildren.
John was born in Lawton April 21, 1938 to Emmett and Clara Davis. He was the oldest of four boys, Jerry, Jack, and Emmett (Buddy) Davis, and was proud of his Comanche and Caddo heritage. He graduated from Saint Patrick’s Indian Mission and joined the Air Force from 1957 to 1961. He had four children with Gloria Jean: Michael, Monica, Jacqueline and John Jr., and a daughter Cynthia with Judith Speegle. He inherited six children with his wife Maurine: Karen, Gretchen, Mark, Paul, Laura, and Todd Faulk.
He was preceded in death by his mother Clara, his father Emmett, and his two children, Monica and Michael and his brother Jerry.
With his uniquely stylish fashion and endless, almost unbelievable but always entertaining stories, John (aka Tommy) was the center of attention whenever he walked into a room. He lived, in his own words, “a long and interesting life,” loved art and golf, and was a master craftsman and an amazing cook. He was a genuine person who cared for and stood up for those he loved, and he always had something to teach us because a grandfather’s work is never done. Everyone was like family to him, he always knew how to make people laugh, and was always there with his tools, a great meal, or words of encouragement when needed. Tommy lived a rich life full of adventure and accomplishments, and was absolutely the best husband, father and grandfather he could be. John Thomas Davis was an amazing man who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Complex.