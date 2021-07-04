Memorial service for John Stuart Cunningham, will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcome.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
