Memorial service for John Stuart Cunningham will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcome.
John Stuart Cunningham, 81, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. John was born April 30, 1940 in Oklahoma City to Dorothy Mae Cunningham-Mefford and John Dee Cunningham Jr. He was raised in Lawton, attending Lawton High School graduating with the class of 1958. He pursued a degree in History at Cameron University and the University of Oklahoma. He chose to dedicate his career to education with Lawton Public Schools, first at Cleveland Elementary and finishing his 30 year career at Carriage Hills Elementary. Once retired, John remained active with the Lawton Retired Teachers Association and continued to further expand his own education by reading just about anything he could get his hands on.
John was a faithful member at Centenary United Methodist Church for over 70 years. He loved his pastor’s teaching, participating in his United Methodist Men’s group, Sunday school class and worshipping with dear friends.
John loved being busy and active. He was a cyclist for most of his youth and encouraged many of his younger relatives to take up riding by passing down his bicycles when he upgraded to newer ones. He was always the generous soul who would claim to need an upgrade when he really just wanted to gift a nice bicycle to one of his nieces or nephews. When riding was no longer an option, he became an avid mall walker at Lawton Central Mall and frequent YMCA member. He was a huge OU fan, watching them compete in just about any sport he could find them playing in. Before his health got the better of him, he was also a self-proclaimed pool shark thanks to the weekly gathering with his group of “old geezers” at the pool hall.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Calvin Mefford, nephews, Craig Smith and Timothy Keys.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara (James) Keys; nieces: Ann “Betsy” (James) Angiel; Allison (Russel) Shafer; Ida (Richard) Spangle; Kristen Keys; nephews: George Allen (Ellen) Smith; Stuart Andrew Smith; Thomas Adam Smith; William “Bill” (Chastity) Keys; James “Jay” (Crystal) Keys; Tristen Keys; Justin Keys; Gavin Keys and many extended family and friends.
The family wishes to express their utmost appreciation for the outpouring of love from friends and family.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D Ave., Lawton, OK 73507 or by going to lawtoncentenary.org.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com