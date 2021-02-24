John Snyder Bender, age 86, of Lawton passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at Monte Vista Care Center in Lawton.
John was born on July 3, 1934 to George and Jane Bender in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1953. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on Oct. 23, 1953 and trained on Paris Island, South Carolina before being stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. On Dec. 15, 1954, he married his forever love, Betty C. Foster and they would spend the next 66 wonderful years together. John received numerous awards, medals and commendations while serving with the Marines and toured many countries, such as France, Greece and Puerto Rico only to return to Camp Lejeune in 1955. After his service in the Marine Corps, John and Betty moved to his hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. While in Lancaster, John worked at R.R. Donnelley Printing Company for 36 years before retiring in 1991. In 1995, they made a big move to Lawton and became members of the First Baptist West Church in 2006. He loved his gardening and yard. His lawn was always so beautiful. He was well known for his okra crop that he so generously shared with his family and close friends. John enjoyed all sports but most of all, he loved the Philadelphia Phillies. He was a “Go Phillie Phanatic”.
Preceded in death by his parents, George and Jane Bender; grandparents, Frank and Ida Bender; brothers-in-law: Ted Foster and Mickey Foster; sister-in-law, Patsy Foster and nephew, Robert Foster.
John is survived by his loving wife, Betty Bender; brother-in-law, Harold Foster; sisters-in-law: Maureen Foster and Mary Foster; his one-year-old God son, Tenisyn and a lap love named “Little Bit” along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
A memorial service for John Snyder Bender will be on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 2 p.m., at First Baptist West in Lawton.
