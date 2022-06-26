Funeral service for Scott Stonehocker will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday June 30, 2022 at Wildwood Community Church in Norman with Pastor Bruce Hess and Dr. Jeffrey Harwell officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset cemetery under the direction of Primrose Funeral Service.
J. Scott Stonehocker, age 55 years, passed away June 23, 2022 in Norman. Scott was born Dec. 22, 1966 in Lawton, to Herb Stonehocker Jr. and Barbara Stonehocker.
He is preceded in death by his twin sisters, who passed at birth, Mary Ann and Sandra Louise Stonehocker.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Stonehocker; sons: Joseph, Daniel, and Samuel, as well as, his brothers: Butch Stonehocker and his wife Jenny, and Steve Stonehocker and his wife Shelly; sisters: Debbie Sanfellipo and her husband Mike, and Dianna Moss and her husband Larrie, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Scott attended Robert E. Lee Elementary School, Central Junior High School, and Lawton High School, all in Lawton, graduating from LHS in 1985. I wish to express my profound gratefulness to my teachers and classmates. You all know how much harder life would’ve been growing up without your understanding and grace.
Following high school, Scott received an undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University in economics and political science, and a law degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He was a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association practicing mostly corporate and transactional law for most of his career.
Scott became a Christian at the age of 17 and was baptized shortly there after.
Scott married the love of his life, Terri Kay Parker Stonehocker, on Aug. 12, 1989. We were married for 33 years. Terri and I were blessed with three wonderful sons: Joseph, Daniel, and Samuel.
Scott was active in the life of Wildwood Community Church in Norman, participating in Sunday School, there and various church programs including trips for kids, a bicycle program for young people (Question: How does a guy who can’t ride a bike get involved with a kids’ bicycle ministry at church? Well, I suppose it doesn’t matter, because I can ride one NOW!)
I loved spending time on Earth with my Bride, Terri, and raising our sons, so much so that I felt like I had all the time in the world to rekindle many friendships, but that was not to be so due to early death.
If I’ve learned one thing in my life, every word of Scripture is true and it has been an honor to serve my master on this earth and now in heaven.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.primrosefuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wildwood Community Church in Norman.