John Robert Shelkett of Southwest Oklahoma was called home to heaven on Feb. 1, 2023, at 67-years-old. John, know by many names, “Trapper John” by some friends, “John John” and “Johnny Boy” was the fifth child out of six children to Eugene “Buck” and Mary Shelkett on Nov. 15, 1955.

John was born at Fort Sill, and attended John Adams Elementary, Tomlinson Junior High, and Eisenhower High. John had an entrepreneur spirit and owned several businesses in southwest Oklahoma in his younger years. Trapper John, as he was known by his favorite Comanches, loved to spend time training horses, some he owned, and many he didn’t, but he loved them all. While working on tribal land with close friends that were like family, John had a respect for the Native American culture, their practices, and participated in many ceremonies over the years. John enjoyed the Wichita Mountains wildlife refuge and telling stories about his adventures as he sat around a campfire.

