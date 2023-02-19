John Robert Shelkett of Southwest Oklahoma was called home to heaven on Feb. 1, 2023, at 67-years-old. John, know by many names, “Trapper John” by some friends, “John John” and “Johnny Boy” was the fifth child out of six children to Eugene “Buck” and Mary Shelkett on Nov. 15, 1955.
John was born at Fort Sill, and attended John Adams Elementary, Tomlinson Junior High, and Eisenhower High. John had an entrepreneur spirit and owned several businesses in southwest Oklahoma in his younger years. Trapper John, as he was known by his favorite Comanches, loved to spend time training horses, some he owned, and many he didn’t, but he loved them all. While working on tribal land with close friends that were like family, John had a respect for the Native American culture, their practices, and participated in many ceremonies over the years. John enjoyed the Wichita Mountains wildlife refuge and telling stories about his adventures as he sat around a campfire.
John is survived by his daughter Tammy Clutter; his sisters: Katie (Jim) Hargrove; Debbie (Lynn) Browder; Donna Shelkett; brothers: Gene (Sherry Shelkett and Alan Shelkett; nieces and nephews: Brandon Shelkett; Chad Shelkett (Shelby); Holly (Colin) Hook; Joey Hargrove (Matt Cramer); Christina Browder and Lisa Wilson (Antoine).
He was preceded in death by his mother and father Eugene B. Sheklett and Mary Cowger Shelkett and his niece Amber Shelkett Mallow.
His favorite poem was Comanche Man by Thomas C. Spade.
Comanche Man
”We saddled up and we rode our horses, Comanche Man and me. Visions to see and beings to be, the doors to open with locks to rekey, we rode our horses, Comanche Man and me.
We rode in the snow and we rode in the rain, through the mountains and across the plain. He shared his wisdom while we walked by the creek, flowing were his lessons like the currents he would speak.
We’d hunt our food and give back to the land, a lifestyle lesson I would come to understand.
On the darkest of dark nights we stumbled upon a bear, and Comanche Man suddenly vanished into thin air.
Left on my own carrying only my knife, I fought this bear in the battle for life. The fight was long and seemed never ending, testing my will and unrelenting, behind that bear as he fell dying, in the distance was another bear battle crying.
As he came charging, with my own body starving, I grabbed my knife and continued my carving. It’s bears all the way across and turtles all the way down, keep your eyes to the heavens and your feet on the ground.”
-T.S.
A memorial will be held for John at Northside Baptist Church, 1715 NW Taylor Ave., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 2 p.m.