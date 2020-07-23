John Robert Robinson, 61 of Springtown, Tx, passed peacefully in sleep on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Hampton, NJ. He was a truck driver for Indian River Transportation and passed away in his sleeper.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Newark.
Interment: 2 p.m. in Addington Cemetery, Jefferson County, Okla.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in John’s name to any of the following: Truckers Last Mile.org; Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Springtown; First Baptist Church, Newark.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Robinson, Andrew Brown, William Peeples, Charles Peeples, Kaiden Simpson and Jackie Reynolds. Honorary bearers are Vincent Brown, Corey Brown and Liam Robinson.
John was a member of First Baptist Church of Newark. He accepted Christ as his Savior at a James Robison crusade at his high school, baptized into the Methodist faith. He was later baptized into the Baptist faith at Eastside Baptist Church in Marlow, Okla. He was a 1977 graduate of Lawton High School, Lawton OK: a 32nd degree Master Mason, Lawton Lodge #183; honorably discharged from the US Army/Fort Sill. He served as a member of the 77th Army Band and was the bugler for military funerals.
John loved his family with passion. He also loved to work and did it with gusto. His other favorites were the Dallas Cowboys, WV Mountaineers football, Star Trek and could binge watch just about anything on Netflix.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert S. and Betty J. (Black) Robinson of Lawton, Okla.; and both sets of grandparents.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cheryl Peeples Robinson of the home; son, Kelly (Angela) Robinson of Springtown; daughter, Ivy (Andrew) Brown of Fort Worth; sister Cynthia (Jack) Reynolds of Justin; 10 grandchildren, Ashley and Amber Arhart of Georgia; Haileigh Martinez and Kaiden Simpson of Saginaw; Vincent, Corey and Layla Brown of Fort Worth; Makailah, Emery and Liam Robinson of Saginaw; mother-in-law, Geraldine Peeples of Duncan, Okla; brothers-in-law, William (Virginia) Peeples and Charles Peeples, all of Lawton, Okla.